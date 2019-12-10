Ukrainian radicals seek to destabilize Crimea, says FSB chief

\\\MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian radicals’ attempts to destabilize Crimea constitute a threat, Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, who also heads that the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, said at the committee’s annual wrap-up meeting on Tuesday.

"Ukrainian radical elements still seek to destabilize the situation in Crimea," he pointed out, when speaking about terrorism-related threats.

Bortnikov emphasized that international terrorist organizations kept trying to establish clandestine cells in Russia in order to carry out their malicious plans.