Russian missile cruiser holds live-fire drills with South Africa and China in Atlantic

"The combat ships practiced joint tactical maneuvering and delivered artillery fire against naval targets and also conducted an episode of the ships’ air defense," the press office said in a statement.

MURMANSK, November 29. /TASS/. The Russian missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov held a joint live-fire exercise with the Chinese frigate Weifang and the South African warship Amatola in the Southern Atlantic, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

The maneuvers are taking place near the Cape of Good Hope in the Southern Atlantic as part of the practical phase of the first joint drills to ensure safe shipping and maritime economic activity. Today the naval sailors from the three countries will also hold rescue drills and practice liberating a hijacked ship with hostages.

At the final stage, the personnel of the anti-terror squad and inspection groups will play the main role in the drills. During preparations for the practical phase of the international drills, the Northern Fleet’s marine infantry held several exercises to practice liberating a captured ship in the port of Cape Town.

After the first joint drills of the navies of Russia, China and South Africa are over, the Northern Fleet’s naval group comprising the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, the rescue tug SB-406 and the tanker Vyazma will set off for the Northern Atlantic.

The Northern Fleet’s naval group led by the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov left the Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk on July 3 to take part in Russia’s main naval parade in St. Petersburg. After the parade, the crews of the cruiser and the support vessels took part in the Russian Navy’s Ocean Shield-2019 large-scale drills.

Over the period of two months, the Northern Fleet’s naval group held a series of drills in the Mediterranean and visited Algeria, Egypt, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus. In the Atlantic Ocean, the Fleet’s naval group made business calls at the ports of Praia in the Republic of Cabo Verde and Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

Since they embarked on their long-distance deployment, the Northern Fleet’s ships have covered a distance of over 26,000 nautical miles.