Turkey to use S-400 systems as independent units, says presidential spokesman

ANKARA, November 19. /TASS/. Ankara plans to use the Russian-made S-400 missile systems as independent units to protect the country’s security, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"The S-400 systems won’t be integrated into NATO’s defense network. They will be used as separate units. The S-400 systems will thwart threats to our country," he said.

Kalin reiterated that Ankara had no intention to abandon the S-400 purchase.

S-400 deal

In September 2017, Erdogan announced that Ankara had signed a contract with Moscow on purchasing the S-400 systems and made an advance payment. Russia’s Rostec State Corporation Sergei Chemezov said in December 2017 that the deal was worth $2.5 bln. The first stage of the delivery process took place in July 2019.