Russian Baltic Fleet training ship visits Myanmar

"The Baltic Fleet’s training ship Perekop accomplishing training deployment missions with over 100 cadets of the Pacific Higher Naval School named after Admiral Makarov and of the Naval Academy Military Educational and Scientific Center in St. Petersburg on its board has made a business call at the port of Yangon of the Republic of Myanmar," the press office said in a statement.

KALININGRAD, November 13. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s ship Perekop currently on its long-distance deployment with cadets on its board has called at the port of the Republic of Myanmar, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

The plan of the business call at the port of Yangon that will last four days envisages replenishing shipboard supplies to the required level. The Russian sailors and naval school cadets will also get a possibility to go on a sightseeing tour and have a rest on the shore.

The Perekop set its sail from Kronshtadt on July 5. The cadets on its board are practicing navigational disciplines and sharpening the skills of steering the vessel in the southern latitudes of the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

The vessel Perekop can take up to 300 future navigators, mechanics and skippers on its board for training missions. Over a thousand naval cadets underwent training aboard the Perekop in 2018. Special classes and simulator systems have been created aboard the ship for training purposes. During its oceanic deployment, the ship will visit large ports in Russia where it will make two-three replacements of naval schools’ cadets.