Russian military police conduct patrols along three routes near Turkish border

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Convoys of the Russian military police conducted patrols along the Syrian-Turkish border on Saturday following three routes, including near the cities of Qamishli and Kobani (Ayn al-Arab), Major General Alexei Bakin, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters on Saturday.

"Military police officers of the Russian Armed Forces are continuing to carry out the tasks of helping to ensure security for the population and to provide law and order, of conducting patrols in designated areas and of facilitating the pullout of Kurdish self-defense units and their weapons at a distance of 30 kilometers from the Syrian-Turkish border. On October 26, the convoys of Russian military police conducted patrols on the routes: Karakozak-Kobani-Koran and back; Qamishli-Fakira; Qamishli-Semalka," he said.

According to the general, the Syrian government units are being deployed along the line of disengagement with Turkey’s Armed Forces near the cities of Qamishli and Kobani.

"The center for reconciliation of conflicting sides is monitoring the situation in those areas. Now the situation could be characterized as stable," he added.

On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum at a summit in Sochi on joint efforts in northeastern Syria. According to the document, as of noon October 23, the Russian military police and Syrian military are to be deployed to the areas adjacent to the zone of Turkish operation in Syria. Kurdish military units are given 150 hours to pull out of the 30-kilometer-deep area along the Turkish border. Afterwards, the Russian and Turkish troops will begin joint patrols in that area.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill the tasks assigned to them after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. They regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on aiding the refugees who are returning to their homes and evacuating civilians from the war-torn country’s de-escalation zones.