Russia committed to its principled approaches to disarmament problems

UNITED NATIONS, October 11. /TASS/. Russia sticks to its principled approaches to the problems of disarmament and calls for equal security for all states, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday.

"Unlike the United States and the Western nations, we stay committed to our principled approaches and never stray away from the standards of conduct in international relations. We never waive our liabilities and never break down international agreements," Vladimir Yermankov, director of the ministry’s non-proliferation and arms control department, said at a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly First Committee, which deals with issues of disarmament and international security.