Russia committed to its principled approaches to disarmament problems

UNITED NATIONS, October 11. /TASS/. Russia sticks to its principled approaches to the problems of disarmament and calls for equal security for all states, a high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official said on Friday.
"Unlike the United States and the Western nations, we stay committed to our principled approaches and never stray away from the standards of conduct in international relations. We never waive our liabilities and never break down international agreements," Vladimir Yermankov, director of the ministry’s non-proliferation and arms control department, said at a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly First Committee, which deals with issues of disarmament and international security.
Moscow stands for "equal and indivisible security for al," he stressed. "Russia insists on the implementation of our constructive initiatives that enjoy support of all the member nations of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), all the non-aligned nations, i.e. an absolute majority of the United Nations member countries."
"Only one thing is disturbing: our European colleagues, who once declared loudly their traditional commitment to principles in global affairs, as a matter of fact, have squandered their sovereignty and keep on sitting with the tail between the legs, don’t daring to disobey Brussels’ and Washington’s orders even when they run counter to their national security interests," Yermakov said.