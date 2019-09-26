Russian military satellite enters designated orbit

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. A Russian military satellite launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in north Russia on Thursday separated from the Fregat booster and entered the designated orbit, the Defense Ministry’s press office reported.

"The Fregat booster has successfully delivered the satellite into orbit in the interests of the Defense Ministry of Russia," the press office said in a statement.

The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle blasted off from launch platform No. 4 of site No. 43 at the Plesetsk cosmodrome at 10:46 a.m. Moscow time. The payload assembly of the Soyuz-2.1b medium carrier rocket comprising the Fregat booster and the satellite separated from the rocket’s third stage in the normal regime at 10:55 a.m. Moscow time as scheduled. The Fregat booster fired its engines to deliver the satellite into orbit.

The flight tests of Soyuz-2 carrier rockets began at the Plesetsk spaceport in November 2004. Over 15 years, Russia has conducted 40 launches of Soyuz-2 carrier rockets of modernization series 1a, 1b and 1v. This is the fourth launch of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket from the Plesetsk space center in 2019.