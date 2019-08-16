Russian fighter jets scrambled 19 times on interception missions in past week

Su-30SM fighter jets intercept 'enemy' aircraft in stratosphere during drills in Siberia

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russian fighter jets have been scrambled 19 times in the last week on interception missions near Russian borders, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

According to the defense ministry, 28 foreign aircraft were conducting reconnaissance near Russian borders in the past week. The ministry said that violations of the Russian airspace were prevented.

The defense ministry noted that in the past week, Russian pilots performed 320 sorties from 79 aerodromes.