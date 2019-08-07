Su-30SM fighter jets intercept 'enemy' aircraft in stratosphere during drills in Siberia

CHITA, August 7. /TASS/. Su-30SM fighter jets have intercepted 'enemy' reconnaissance aircraft in the stratosphere during drills in the Zabaikalsky region, the press service of the Eastern Military District said on Wednesday.

"Su-30SM mutipurpose fighter jets from the special fighter regiment of the Russian Air Force have intercepted 'enemy' reconnaissance aircraft in the Zabaikalsky region. Flights were conducted in the framework of aviation drills in the stratosphere at around 15,000 meters above the ground," the press service said.

Two Su-30SM fighters acted as 'enemy' aircraft. After being detected, they were 'neutralized' by air-to-air missiles.

The press service said that 30 sorties were made during the drills.