Russia’s Baltic Fleet pilots practice bomb strikes based on Syria combat experience

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The crews of Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter jets from the Russian Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation practiced delivering bomb strikes and launching rockets against ground targets at a firing range near Kaliningrad, the Fleet’s press office issued a statement on Tuesday.

"The crews of Su-30SM aircraft of the Fleet’s naval aviation practiced delivering strikes by air-launched weapons against ground targets during the daytime and at night. The pilots performed flights to the designated area, reconnoitered the situation on the ground and carried out precision bombing and rocket launches against full-size targets," the Fleet’s press office said.

The targets simulated a notional enemy’s command posts, engineering fortifications, manpower and military hardware. The fighter jets delivered bombing strikes using FOTAB-100-140 aviation bombs. The pilots conducted bombing, applying the experience of the Russian air taskforce’s combat operations in Syria, the Baltic Fleet’s press office added.

Apart from air strikes, the crews of Su-30SM fighter jets practiced aerobatic maneuvers and techniques to dodge enemy air defenses, the press office noted.

Overall, about ten crews of Su-30SM fighter aircraft took part in the drills.

The Sukhoi Su-30SM is a generation 4++ serial-produced and upgraded two-seat super-maneuverable fighter jet. The Su-30SM is furnished with two AL-31FP thrust-vectoring reheated double-flow turbofan engines. The fighter has an operating range of 1,500 km.