Russia to feature floating armored personnel carrier with new combat module at arms show

"The BT-3F is the result of cooperation of Rostec enterprises. The armored personnel carrier was manufactured at the Kurganmashzavod factory while its combat module was developed by Elektromashina Research and Production Association, a subsidiary of Uralvagonzavod Corporation," the press office quoted Rostec Industrial Director Sergei Abramov as saying.

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia’s state hi-tech corporation Rostec will feature a BT-3F floating armored personnel carrier with a remote controlled combat module with a 12.7 mm machine-gun at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum, the Rostec press office reported on Wednesday.

Thanks to its high quality, simplicity, reliability and good combat capabilities, the BT-3F "has substantial export potential," Abramov added.

Thus, in April 2019, Indonesia became the first buyer of BT-3F armored personnel carriers.

The new combat module features a two-plane stabilized platform with a Kord 12.7 mm machine-gun. The machine-gun’s depression angle has been increased to -10 degrees, which allows conducting fire at targets located at hillsides. The gyroscopic sight and weapon stabilizer makes it possible to strike targets while on the move and afloat. Besides, the module is equipped with a laser range finder, a tele-thermal imaging sight, a built-in diagnostic system and an ammunition counter indicating "ran out of ammunition."

The BT-3F floating armored personnel carrier is based on the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle and is designated to transport marine infantry, coastal defense and land troops and to provide fire support to dismounted assault forces in all types of combat operations. The armored vehicle can carry 17 personnel, including the crew. The control compartment accommodates a driver, and also a commander assistant and a member of the landing party at the left and right sides who are capable of firing machine-guns.

The armored personnel carrier is also equipped with an air conditioner and energy-absorbing folding seats to reduce shock loads upon a mine explosion and while driving on rough terrain. The seats are supplied with belts to reliably fasten the crew and the landing party.