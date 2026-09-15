Algerian ambassador says African countries thank Russia for technology assistance

YEKATERINBURG, September 15. /TASS/. African countries are using the Russia-Africa summit as an opportunity to thank Russia for its assistance with technology, Algerian Ambassador to Russia Toufik Jouamaa said while speaking at the International Youth Festival on Monday.

"We are now preparing for the Russia-Africa summit, and we are using this platform to thank Russia for its approach and for helping small African countries gain access to technology and develop their technological sectors," the diplomat said.

The ambassador stressed that "without such a partnership approach, it would be impossible to move forward."

The International Festival of Youth is taking place in Yekaterinburg from September 11 to 17 under the motto "Follow Your Dream." Some 10,000 young leaders from 191 countries are expected to attend the event, including 5,000 participants from Russia and 5,000 from other countries. The program also includes 1,000 teenagers aged 14 to 17.

TASS is the event's general information partner.