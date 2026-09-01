US uses 80 Patriot interceptors to repel latest Iranian attack

NEW YORK, September 1. /TASS/. The US Armed Forces fired more than 80 Patriot interceptor missiles while repelling Iran's latest strikes on Jordan overnight on August 31, Military Watch Magazine reported, citing sources.

The outlet noted that this number could account for around 10% of the remaining US stockpile of Patriot interceptors. Two Patriot batteries that had been redeployed from Germany were used to repel the attack in Jordan. Up to four Patriot interceptors were fired at each Iranian missile. The report said that a single Patriot interceptor costs four to five times as much as an Iranian ballistic missile.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the United States had depleted its missile stockpiles in Europe and Asia as a result of its military operation against Iran.