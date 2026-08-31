Kazakhstan’s parliament votes to reappoint Bektenov as prime minister

ASTANA, August 31. /TASS/. Members of Kazakhstan’s new unicameral parliament, the Kurultai, have voted to reappoint Oljas Bektenov as the country's prime minister.

Bektenov’s candidacy, proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was supported by 137 of the 145 deputies present.

The 45·year·old Bektenov has led the government since February 2024. Over the years, he has served as head of Kazakhstan’s Presidential Administration and chairman of the Anti·Corruption Agency. On August 28, the president signed a decree instructing the outgoing government to continue carrying out its duties until a new cabinet is approved.