Moscow, Bishkek cooperate fruitfully in various areas — Russian president

BISHKEK, August 31. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan and Russia cooperate successfully in many areas, including within international organizations, and relations between the two countries are developing at the level of an alliance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory message to Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov on the republic’s Independence Day.

"Under your leadership, Kyrgyzstan successfully tackles the social and economic challenges it faces and consistently strengthens its international standing. Relations between our countries are developing dynamically in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. Moscow and Bishkek cooperate fruitfully in various areas and actively work together within the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other multilateral structures. Of course, we will continue our closest joint work on the bilateral, regional and international agendas. I am confident that our upcoming meeting in Bishkek will further expand mutually beneficial Russian-Kyrgyz cooperation and help strengthen security and stability across Eurasia," the Kyrgyz leader’s press service quoted Putin as saying.

The Russian president also wished all Kyrgyz citizens peace and prosperity.