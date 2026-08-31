Kazakhstan’s parliament votes to appoint Karin as vice president

ASTANA, August 31. /TASS/. Members of Kazakhstan’s new unicameral parliament, the Kurultai, have voted to appoint Erlan Karin, who previously served as the first deputy head of the presidential administration, as the country's vice president.

Karin’s candidacy, proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was supported by 141 of the 145 deputies present.

Over the years, the 50-year-old Erlan Karin has served as Kazakhstan’s state counsellor, state secretary, and assistant to the Kazakh president.