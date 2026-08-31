Woman dies in hospital after minibus runs over group of people in southern Siberia

KRASNOYARSK, August 31. /TASS/. A woman was killed and three children were seriously injured after a passenger minibus ran over a group of five pedestrians in Kyzyl, the administrative center of Russia’s Republic of Tyva that borders Mongolia.

"As a result of the accident, five people were rushed to hospital," the region’s Interior Ministry department said in a statement. "A 46-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in intensive care."

"Underage pedestrians aged 3 and 11 were hospitalized to the trauma unit. A one-year-old child is in intensive care. A 44 year-old woman was discharged to undergo outpatient treatment," the statement reads.

The region’s acting Road Police chief Syldys Shoibul said the driver, who ran over the group of five people on a road crossing, had no license allowing to drive minibuses.