Tokayev appoints Karin as Kazakhstan’s vice president, Bektenov as prime minister

ASTANA, August 31. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree appointing Erlan Karin as the country’s vice president, according to a document published by the presidential press service.

"To appoint Erlan Tynymbaiuly Karin as vice president of the Republic of Kazakhstan, relieving him of his previous post," the decree reads. Karin previously served as the first deputy head of the presidential administration, and before the new constitution took effect, he was state counsellor.

Tokayev has also signed a decree appointing Oljas Bektenov as Kazakhstan’s prime minister. Bektenov has headed the government since 2024. In August 2026, in accordance with the constitution, the cabinet stepped down ahead of the first session of the Kurultai, the country’s new unicameral parliament.