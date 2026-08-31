Iranian lawmaker warns US of retaliation over Middle East escalation

TEHRAN, August 31. /TASS/. The United States will pay "a heavier price" for the new escalation in the Middle East, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said, advising Americans to "just run."

"Test our will once more, and pay a heavier price. Retaliation is coming; JUST RUN!" he wrote on X.

Earlier, Axios correspondent and Channel 12 Israeli television reporter Barak Ravid reported that US forces had struck two Iranian launchers on Larak Island in southern Iran. According to his source, Iran allegedly intended to use the systems to "launch rockets carrying sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz." Iran retaliated with strikes targeting US bases in Jordan.