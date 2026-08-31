Northern Fleet task force departs on long Arctic mission

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Warships and auxiliary vessels of Russia’s Northern Fleet have left the port of Severomorsk and set sail on an extended Arctic deployment, the fleet’s press service said.

"A task force of warships and support vessels of the Northern Fleet under the command of Vice Admiral Oleg Golubev, deputy commander of the Northern Fleet, has left the Severomorsk roadstead and embarked on a long-range deployment in the seas of the Arctic Ocean," the statement says.

The fleet said that "over the next few months, the vessels will carry out tasks of their long-range deployment in the Arctic Ocean."

"Various activities will be practiced in the Arctic, including measures to ensure safety of Russian navigation via the Northern Sea Route," Captain 2nd Rank Alexander Zinovyev said.

The task force comprises the ice-class patrol ship Ivan Papanin, the large landing ship Kondopoga, the Pamir rescue tug, and the Sergey Osipov sea tanker. The Northern Fleet’s press service said it would be the first such operational experience for the Ivan Papanin.

Arctic deployments of the Northern Fleet’s ships are held in order to safeguard Russia’s maritime shipping and offshore economic activities in the Arctic. Additionally, such missions include rescue-focused exercises in the Arctic Zone and along the Northern Sea Route.