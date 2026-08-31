US to impose sanctions on Iran every week — Treasury secretary

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. The US administration plans to impose new sanctions on various entities cooperating with Iran every week in order to put more and more pressure on Tehran, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent told Reuters in an interview.

"You're going to see a lot more of these every week," he said, referring to US restrictions. "We're starting with the banks, and we're telling the banks it's not okay to have Iranian money and to aid the regime."

Bessent added that during the upcoming G20 finance leaders’ meeting in Ashville, North Carolina, he will warn other delegates about possible sanctions for ties with Iran.

On August 24, Bessent announced that Washington plans to significantly tighten its sanctions against Iran, aiming to completely block Tehran’s sources of income. He said that the United States would be ready to impose secondary sanctions on any countries that refuse to comply with the new anti·Iranian restrictive measures. He threatened such states with deprivation of access to the dollar. However, when asked why Washington is not taking immediate action against Iran’s trading partners, he said that he hopes to avoid confrontation because he does not want to blow up the global financial system.