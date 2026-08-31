All options on table to sanction China for ties with Iran — US Treasury secretary

NEW YORK, August 31. /TASS/. The United States is ready for all variants of sanctions against China for Beijing’s cooperation with Iran, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent said.

Bessent told Associated Press (AP) that he would hold talks with his Chinese counterparts during the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs in Asheville, North Carolina, to convey that "all options are on the table" in terms of sanctioning Beijing.

On August 24, Bessent announced that Washington plans to significantly tighten its sanctions against Iran, aiming to completely block Tehran’s sources of income. He said that the United States would be ready to impose secondary sanctions on any countries that refuse to comply with the new anti-Iranian restrictive measures. He threatened such states with deprivation of access to the dollar. However, when asked why Washington is not taking immediate action against Iran’s trading partners, he said that he hopes to avoid confrontation because he does not want to blow up the global financial system.