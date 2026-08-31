IRGC says supertanker hits mines in Strait of Hormuz — agency

TEHRAN, August 31. /TASS/. A supertanker hit mines after trying to use an "illegal route" in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, Fars reported, citing a statement from the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the IRGC statement, the vessel struck two mines. The incident occurred several hours earlier.

"The IRGC Navy once again warns that vessels violating the rules for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will face exactly this fate. Compliance with the rules announced by the IRGC Navy on transit through and navigation in the strait is mandatory," the news agency quoted the IRGC Navy as saying.

The report did not provide details about the vessel’s owners, whether it was carrying cargo or its possible destination.