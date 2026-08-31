LUGANSK, August 31. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost 9,600 personnel in killed and wounded, including foreign mercenaries, in the special military operation zone last week, military expert Andrey Marochko said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted the heaviest losses on the enemy, he added.

"The enemy’s medical and irreparable losses over the past week amounted to around 9,610 Ukrainian soldiers and mercenaries. The greatest losses in manpower were inflicted on Ukrainian armed formations in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup Center, which is operating in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)," he wrote on the VKontakte social network after analyzing data released by the Russian Defense Ministry.

Marochko added that over the past week, the Russian military also destroyed nearly 6,000 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), three uncrewed boats, three tanks, 47 field artillery guns, 40 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations, as well as over 600 various enemy combat vehicles.