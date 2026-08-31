Russia ready to resume Arctic Council’s work, but if partners work in good faith — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia is ready to resume full-fledged activities of the Arctic Council if others commit to working in good faith, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in his article, ‘International Cooperation in the Arctic: Challenges and Opportunities,’ published on the arctic.ru portal.

"Russia is ready to resume the full-fledged work of the Arctic Council, provided that all parties engage in good faith and take into account the legitimate interests of every participant," the top Russian diplomat wrote.

At the same time, he emphasized that Russia is also "prepared for the scenario currently being pursued by NATO countries within the organization as they attempt to discuss Arctic issues among themselves, without Russia, thereby effectively discrediting and marginalising the Arctic Council."

"Should this scenario materialize, Russia has the territory, logistics, technology, and reliable partners needed to carry out mutually beneficial projects and confidently implement its plans in the Arctic," Lavrov said.

In his words, the Council is far from its best shape as it approaches its 30th anniversary.

"Since March 2022, as a result of actions by its Western member states, its work has effectively been frozen, leaving the organization in a severe crisis," he said. "Ministerial meetings and sessions of its key coordinating body, the Senior Arctic Officials, have been suspended, while its capacity to implement projects has been significantly curtailed."

"The Council’s activities are now largely confined to expert-level contacts and remote meetings of its working bodies," Lavrov concluded.