MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Ukraine will run out of funds to pay its servicemen in mid-October if it fails to adopt budgetary amendments to secure at least $6.75 billion in additional financing for its armed forces, according to TASS calculations based on data from the country’s Finance Ministry.

In the first months of 2026, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine was forced to tap into funds allocated for the end of the year, including money earmarked for military salaries. The ministry needs at least $6.75 billion to compensate for these expenses. However, maintaining combat operations at the current level will require roughly three times that amount, or around $20 billion.

Kiev needs approximately $2.7 billion every month to pay military salaries, or approximately $8.1 billion between October and December 2026. Consequently, without supplemental funding, money for these disbursements will be depleted by mid-October.

As a result, Ukraine will need to urgently amend its budget in September. At the same time, external borrowing is being considered as its only source of financing.