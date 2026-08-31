Anthropologists to carry out genetic test of Grand Prince Dmitry Donskoy’s relics

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Anthropologists have taken a sample from the relics of Holy Blessed Grand Prince Dmitry Donskoy for genetic analysis, Deputy Director General for Research at the Moscow Kremlin Museums Andrey Batalov has told TASS in an interview.

"Anthropologists took a microscopic particle for genetic analysis, and we are looking forward to its results. By the way, the age also matched. According to anthropologists, this was a person between the ages of 33 and 40. Dmitry Donskoy died precisely in his 39th year," he said.

Batalov added that the lid of the sarcophagus has already been restored and returned to its original place, and the specialists will now proceed to restoring the tombstone.