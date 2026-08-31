US convinced that Iceland referendum results to have no effect on NATO membership

WASHINGTON, August 31. /TASS/. Washington is convinced that Iceland, despite its residents’ decision to vote against resuming EU accession talks, will remain a valuable NATO member, the US Department of State said.

"The United States takes note of Iceland’s August 29 Referendum on whether to resume EU accession negotiations," Department of State spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement. "We respect the sovereign decision of the people of Iceland and express confidence in Iceland’s continuing trajectory as a strong and valuable NATO ally and close partner of the United States and Europe."

Pigott added that the US is looking forward "to strengthening our partnership with Iceland on all fronts including security, energy, innovation, and economic and cultural ties."

On August 29, Iceland voted in a referendum on whether to resume accession talks with the European Union. According to the RUV television, over 52% citizens voted against. Opponents of the EU won over more voters by arguing that joining the EU would undermine Iceland’s sovereignty and impose restrictions on fishing. Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir said the incumbent government would not initiate a re-vote.

Iceland first applied for EU membership in 2009, but in 2013, a government skeptical of the EU halted the process. Reykjavik is already part of the Schengen Area and the European Economic Area (EEA).