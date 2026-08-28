Adilet party leader elected speaker of Kazakhstan’s new parliament

ASTANA, August 28. /TASS/. Members of Kazakhstan’s new unicameral parliament (the Kurultai) unanimously elected Aibek Dadebai, the leader of the Adilet Party, which won a majority of seats in the new parliament, as speaker of the legislative body through a secret ballot, lawmaker Zhanarbek Ashimzhanov announced.

"Following the secret ballot to elect the chairman of the Kurultai, Aibek Dadebay received the required number of votes," he said, summarizing the results of the vote. According to the lawmaker, all 145 members of parliament voted unanimously in favor of Dadebai’s candidacy.

Dadebai, 46, has served as chairman of the Adilet party since May 2026. Before assuming the party leadership, he headed of the Kazakh presidential administration, served as chief of staff to the Kazakh president, and deputy chief of staff.