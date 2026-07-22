MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Moldova's withdrawal from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) would harm the country, resulting in the loss of markets and many other benefits, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev told TASS.

"All experts examining the issue of Moldova's withdrawal have concluded that it would be detrimental to the republic. It would mean a major loss of markets. In addition, Moldova would lose the advantages provided by agreements within the CIS framework. However, political considerations [in Chisinau] have prevailed," he said.

Moldova's attitude toward the CIS began to change after Maia Sandu won the 2020 presidential election, declared a course toward European integration, and stopped attending CIS summits. Chisinau later officially decided to withdraw from the CIS's founding agreements, including the agreement establishing the organization, its charter, and the Alma-Ata Declaration, and notified the organization's Executive Committee. This launched a one-year withdrawal procedure.

At the same time, Chisinau has said it intends to remain a party to those CIS agreements and treaties that it considers beneficial. Moldova's opposition, including the country's largest opposition force, the Party of Socialists, has repeatedly criticized the government's decision to sever ties with the CIS, arguing that it runs counter to the interests of the country and its people.