Iran in contact with Oman, Pakistan, Qatar to prevent further escalation

TEHRAN, July 13. /TASS/. Iran continues to maintain contact with Oman, Pakistan, and Qatar to prevent further escalation in the region, Spokesperson for the Islamic Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Esmaeil Baghaei said at a news briefing.

"The task facing the mediators is to prevent any escalation of tensions, and we have maintained contact with Qatar, Oman, and Pakistan over the past few days, and these contacts are ongoing," the diplomat shared.

Tehran "will use all necessary means and methods to ensure its national interests and national security," according to Baghaei.