Germany seeks to make NATO 'more European' — chancellor

BERLIN, July 1. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz wants the North Atlantic Alliance to take on a more European character.

"We want to make NATO as a whole more European. As Europeans, we are taking more responsibility in NATO. We are reducing one-sided transatlantic dependencies," Merz told reporters after a cabinet meeting. He recalled that Germany plans to raise its defense spending to 3.5% of national GDP by 2029.

The chancellor said European nations would pool those resources together, adding that he did not want unilateral national measures within NATO.

The German cabinet held its meeting at the Federal Ministry of Defense for the second time. Security issues and strengthening defense capabilities dominated the agenda. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attended the meeting as a guest.