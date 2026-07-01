Board of Peace rules out future UNRWA activities in Gaza

RABAT, July 1. /TASS/. The Board of Peace, created to support the resolution of the situation in Gaza, announced that it would not permit the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to work with Palestinians, explaining its decision by stating the necessity of completely eliminating their dependence on perpetual aid to the enclave.

"UNRWA has no place in the new Gaza," the Board of Peace wrote in a post on its X page. According to it, the organization "turns the page on the complex of perpetual aid dependency and conflict."

"The people of Gaza deserve better," the statement noted.

Earlier, the US called on UN member states to stop funding UNRWA and instead allocate those funds to the US-created Board of Peace.

On January 22, representatives of 19 countries signed the charter establishing the Board of Peace for Gaza during a ceremony at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Although the organization was established under an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the enclave, its mission is expected to extend to conflicts in other parts of the world as well.