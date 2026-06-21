US, Iran discuss nuclear file in detail during talks in Switzerland — media

WASHINGTON, June 22. /TASS/. Participants in the talks in Switzerland discussed all components of a nuclear deal between the United States and Iran, Barak Ravid, a reporter for Axios and Israel's Channel 12 News, said on X, citing a US diplomatic source.

"The US diplomat said the talks today also focused on 'all elements of the nuclear deal,'" Ravid wrote. He noted that "the US diplomat added that the parties had productive talks on implementation of the MOU and how to 'make sure everyone is on the same page.'"

The Swiss resort of Burgenstock is hosting US-Iran talks with mediation from Qatar and Pakistan. The discussions focus on technical consultations regarding the implementation of a memorandum of understanding that calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. The United States and Iran signed the document electronically.