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Permanent CIS representatives condemn drone attack on bus near Bryansk

The Permanent Representatives also condemned any armed attacks directed against the civilian population, considering them incompatible with international law

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. The permanent representatives of the CIS countries reacted with concern and condemnation to a drone attack on a bus on a highway in the Bryansk Region, the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth said.

"The Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS member states to the statutory and other CIS bodies (the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan) received with concern and condemnation the information about the attack of an unmanned aerial vehicle on a civilian bus on the highway in the Bryansk Region," it said in a statement.

The Executive Committee said the victims were Belarusian civilians – a woman was killed and several children were seriously injured.

The Permanent Representatives also condemned any armed attacks directed against the civilian population, considering them incompatible with international law.

"The Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS member states to the statutory and other CIS bodies condemn any manifestations of armed attacks directed against the civilian population and consider them incompatible with the norms of international law, universal morality, humanism and spirituality," the statement said. "Any actions that endanger the lives of ordinary citizens, especially children, are unacceptable and must be stopped immediately."

The participants of the meeting expressed their deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

On June 17, Ukraine attacked a bus carrying a youth football team from Belarus in the Bryansk Region with a drone killing a woman chaperone and wounding eight people. Russia’s Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on the terrorist attack.

 

Meeting of the Council of Permanent Representatives of the CIS countries

 

According to the statement, an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS member states was held in Minsk. The event was initiated by Belarus.

The meeting participants discussed information provided by the Permanent Representatives of Belarus and Russian to the CIS, Igor Nazaruk and Alexander Lukashevich, on the issue of the attack.

"Following the meeting, a message was sent to the media in connection with this tragic event," the Executive Committee added.

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