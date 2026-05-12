Pentagon says cost of war with Iran approaches $29 billion

WASHINGTON, May 12. /TASS/. The cost of the US military operation against Iran already stands at nearly $29 billion, said Jules Hurst, who is performing the duties of the comptroller.

At the end of April, the Department of War put the cost at about $25 billion.

"Now we think it's closer to $29 [billion]. That's because of the updated repair and replacement of equipment cost, and also just general operational costs to keep people in theater," he said at a hearing before the Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with the Islamic Republic.

According to Iran, during the 40 days of the war, 3,375 Iranians were killed by American-Israeli strikes.

On April 11, Tehran and Washington held unsuccessful talks in Islamabad.

On April 21, Trump extended the ceasefire. According to the Iranian state television, Tehran does not intend to recognize the extension and will act in accordance with its interests.