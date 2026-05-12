Russia, Pakistan to sign visa facilitation agreement — ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia and Pakistan will sign an agreement to make it easier for citizens to get visas during Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to Moscow, ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS.

"We will sign an agreement to simplify the issuance of visas to the citizens of both countries," the ambassador said.

The diplomat noted that the countries will also sign a culture cooperation agreement and five-year trade and economic deal.

"We will sign agreements on Russian medical and industrial investments in Pakistan," he continued.

"We have also already started negotiations on joining the Eurasian Economic Union under a free trade agreement," the ambassador said. "So there is a lot to discuss. Of course, both countries will also consider the regional, bilateral and international situation."