Japanese cabinet declines comment on MP's call to lift sanctions against Russia

TOKYO, May 11. /TASS/. The Japanese government declined to comment on the remarks by Muneo Suzuki, a member of parliament from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), who visited Moscow and called for the lifting of Japanese sanctions imposed on Russia. This issue was raised at a regular press conference by Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara.

"I would like to refrain from commenting on the private statements of individual members of parliament," he noted.

Kihara once again criticized Russia's actions in Ukraine and added that Japan imposed sanctions on Russia in close cooperation with the international community, primarily the G7 countries. At the same time, the Japanese chief cabinet secretary acknowledged that maintaining contacts with Russia as a neighboring state remains important for Japan.

"In general, in terms of foreign policy, we will continue to act based on what is in our national interests," he added.

Suzuki visited Moscow from May 3 to 6, where he met with Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin. The Japanese lawmaker has consistently advocated for lifting sanctions against Russia and restoring Japanese-Russian relations. Suzuki is known for his ties to Russia. He advised Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga on relations with Russia during their tenure as prime ministers.