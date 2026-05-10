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All news

German politician calls Putin’s proposal for negotiations with EU "significant gesture"

I consider the proposal worthy of welcome as it brings movement into German-Russian relations, she said, adding that Schroeder had long offered himself as a mediator in the conflict in Ukraine

BERLIN, May 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal to appoint ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a mediator in possible negotiations between Russia and the EU should be welcomed, Sevim Dagdelen, foreign policy expert for the German party Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - Reason and Justice (BSW), told TASS, adding that it represents a significant gesture on the part of the Russian leader.

"I consider the proposal worthy of welcome as it brings movement into German-Russian relations," she said, adding that Schroeder had long offered himself as a mediator in the conflict in Ukraine.

"Given the current silence on the German side toward Russia, it would be extremely important to resume dialogue. So, in fact, this is a very significant gesture by Russian President Putin, signaling to Germany that, with former Chancellor Schroeder as a mediator, it would be possible to truly move toward peace negotiations," Dagdelen said. An end to hostilities in Ukraine would be "very good news for all of Europe," she added.

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