US admits Iranian nuclear program issue will not be resolved through negotiations

WASHINGTON, May 10. /TASS/. The United States admits that the issue of Iran’s nuclear program cannot be resolved through negotiations, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said on CBS News.

Discussing whether the war against Iran could be considered over, Wright stated the position that American "military objectives <...> are achieved." "The ending of the Iranian nuclear program is a different matter, and that’s what still needs to be achieved, and again, most likely achieved by negotiation, but doesn’t necessarily have to be achieved by negotiation," he said.