Iranian supreme leader orders army to continue deterring adversaries — TV

TEHRAN, May 10. /TASS/. Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has issued new instructions to the military on deterring the country’s adversaries during a meeting with Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces Ali Abdollahi, the SNN TV channel reported.

According to the channel, the supreme leader’s instructions included steps for "decisive resistance against Iran’s enemies." Abdollahi assured Khamenei that the armed forces are fully loyal to him and ready to defend the country’s sovereignty and national interests.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements. On April 21, the US leader announced plans to extend the ceasefire with Iran. According to Iran’s state broadcaster, Tehran does not intend to recognize Washington’s unilateral ceasefire extension but will act in accordance with national interests.