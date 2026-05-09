Israeli army reports new strikes on southern Lebanon

TEL AVIV, May 9. /TASS/. The Israeli military has carried out new strikes on southern Lebanon, the army press service said.

According to the statement, the strikes targeted a weapons depot and a drone launch site. Israeli sources said the facilities were used by armed units of the Shiite organization Hezbollah, including for launching UAVs toward Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon.

The military also said it struck two rocket launchers that were loaded and ready to fire. According to the army, one of the launchers had previously been used to attack Israeli units operating in southern Lebanon, while the other had been involved in firing rockets into Israeli territory.