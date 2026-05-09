Fico hopes to restore normal Slovakia-Russia relations

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Slovakia hopes to restore normal relations with Russia despite the emergence of a new Iron Curtain, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said during talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

"I support mutually beneficial friendly relations. And I am convinced that both Slovakia and Russia can take several steps in the near future aimed at restoring standard relations," Fico said.

The Slovak prime minister added that his country receives "significant resources," namely oil and gas, from Russia. He stressed that Slovakia "cannot limit cooperation only to this sphere."

Fico added that Russia and Slovakia are united by history, particularly because of the Soviet people’s role in the liberation of Slovakia. "History unites us tremendously. I do not accept the distortion of historical facts. I support the idea of a sovereign Slovak policy directed toward everyone interested in normal friendly relations with the Slovak Republic," the prime minister said.

He also said that it was a great honor for him to be present in Moscow for the Victory Day celebrations. "Allow me, on behalf of the government of the Slovak Republic and the Slovak delegation present here, to congratulate you on the most significant state holiday, Victory Day. It is a great honor for me to be here in the Russian Federation during the celebration of this important day and date," he said.