Tisza party leader Magyar becomes Hungary’s new prime minister

BUDAPEST, May 9. /TASS/. Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, was elected prime minister of Hungary at the first session of the newly convened National Assembly, the country’s unicameral parliament. A total of 140 lawmakers voted in favor, 54 voted against and one abstained.

Immediately after the announcement of the voting results, which was broadcast live by national television companies, Magyar took the oath of office as the country’s new head of government.

He will replace Viktor Orban, who after 16 years of uninterrupted rule is moving into opposition together with his party, Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance.

Magyar’s Tisza party won a landslide victory, securing 141 of the 199 seats in the country’s highest legislative body.