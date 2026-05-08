Top Russian, UAE diplomats discuss situation around Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed the importance of supporting the negotiating process between Iran and the United States, the Russian foreign ministry said after his phone call with hos UAE counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

"The conversation focused on the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, including discussions on this topic within the United Nations. The Russian side stressed the need for focusing on supporting the continuing negotiating efforts between Iran and the United States," the ministry said.

The top Russian diplomat "reiterated Moscow’s stance on the inadmissibility of putting the prospects for stabilization at risk through resuming hostilities that cause suffering to civilians and damage civilian infrastructure both in Iran and in its Arabian neighbors," the ministry stressed.

The two foreign ministers agreed to stay in touch and continue coordinating the approaches off all the parties concerned to efforts toward finding ways to a lasting and sustainable settlement.

Al Nahyan "congratulated Sergey Lavrov on the upcoming Victory Day, the ministers expressed a common opinion on the need to strengthen the multilateral system created on the basis of the UN charter following the WWII," the ministry added.