Three Iranian oil tankers disabled by US military in Gulf of Oman

NEW YORK, May 8. /TASS/. The US military has disabled three Iranian oil tankers trying to call at Iranian ports in the Gulf of Oman, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"U.S. forces disabled M/T Sea Star III and M/T Sevda, May 8, prior to both vessels entering an Iranian port on the Gulf of Oman in violation of the ongoing U.S. blockade," it said. "A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) disabled both tankers after firing precision munitions into their smokestacks, preventing the non-compliant ships from entering Iran."

Apart from that, according to CENTCOM, US forces disable the Iranian Hasna tanker on May 6. "An F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) disabled the unladen oil tanker's rudder by firing several rounds from a 20mm cannon gun," it said.

"All three vessels are no longer transiting to Iran," it added.

The US military established a naval blockade of Iran on April 13. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) warned that they will continue blocking the movement of all ships heading both to and from Iranian ports.