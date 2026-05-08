North Korea’s Kim Jong Un inspects Choe Hyon destroyer

PYONGYANG, May 8. /TASS/. Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un has visited the destroyer Choe Hyon, where he observed trials as part of a comprehensive assessment of the ship’s operational characteristics before its commissioning, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

The North Korean leader inspected the ship’s control center, weapons control room, and other combat crew stations, reviewing preparations for missions. Kim Jong Un watched the trials, during which the destroyer traveled 120 nautical miles. These maneuvers allowed for the evaluation of various aspects of its operational capabilities.

According to KCNA, the head of state expressed satisfaction that the destroyer’s combat characteristics meet operational requirements and that the advantages of its control system have been confirmed. Kim Jong Un praised the naval crew’s performance and ordered the Choe Hyon’s commissioning with the DPRK Navy in mid-June, as scheduled.

He also held a meeting with senior shipbuilding officials. The North Korean leader heard a report on the design adjustments for the third and fourth ships in this series, as well as changes to their weapons system. Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of this plan adjustment, which is intended to fundamentally upgrade the armed forces’ readiness for strategic action and significantly improve the development of deterrence forces.

The head of state outlined the operational missions of the prospective destroyers, outlined a number of naval tasks, and emphasized the importance of establishing a naval base. Following the meeting, the North Korean leader posed for a photo with the crew members aboard the destroyer.