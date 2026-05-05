Lebanese, Israeli ambassador to US to discuss preparations for talks on May 6-7 — media

BEIRUT, May 5. /TASS/. The third round of consultations between the Lebanese and Israeli Ambassadors to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad and Yechiel Leiter, will be held in Washington on May 6 and 7, the Naharnet news portal reported.

According to the news portal, the diplomats will focus on preparations for direct talks between their countries scheduled for the second half of May.

The first round of consultations on April 14 yielded an agreement on a ceasefire in Lebanon starting from April 17. The ceasefire was extended for three weeks after the second round on April 23.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on May 4 that a new meeting will be held within days to "lay a groundwork for direct talks." The Lebanese delegation insists on extending the ceasefire and withdrawing Israeli troops from the country’s southern regions whereas Israel wants a complete disarmament of Hezbollah militants and a long-term peace agreement.

Contacts between the parties are hosted by the US Department of State, with active support from President Donald Trump’s administration.