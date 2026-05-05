NATO to support Moldova with consultations in case of threats — ambassador

CHISINAU, May 5. /TASS/. In case of threats to Moldova, NATO will support the country’s leadership with consultations and expert assistance, Moldovan Ambassador to Belgium Viorel Cibotaru said on Tuesday.

"In general, NATO responds very promptly to any request from Moldova," Cibotaru, who also serves as the country’s representative to NATO, said in an interview with Moldova’s Newsmaker web portal. "NATO can immediately provide consultations, as well as the necessary information or a set of measures that should be taken."

"However, NATO also has special ad hoc dialogue formats created for specific tasks, for example, within the framework of the sustainability program," he noted.

According to Cibotaru, Moldova's relations with the alliance during the years of President Maia Sandu's rule have reached "the highest level in 30 years" and may move to a "privileged partnership."

"I believe that we are moving towards creating a privileged partnership with the North Atlantic Alliance, which is extremely important in an environment where Moldova is not only developing and aspiring to become a member of the European Union, but also continues to struggle for its existence," the diplomat added.

According to the Constitution, Moldova has the status of a neutral country, but since 1994 it has been cooperating with the NATO bloc within the framework of an individual plan. Moldovan President Maia Sandu did not rule out that in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, the country may abandon the neutrality stipulated by the Constitution and join NATO, although, according to all polls, the overwhelming majority of the country’s population opposes this. In this regard, the head of the republic stated the need for an information campaign on the benefits of NATO membership.

Moldova has approved a program for the transition to NATO standards, as well as adopted a new national security strategy, which identifies Russia as the main threat to the country. Despite the economic crisis, the republic increased its military budget and started re-equipping the army with the support of the United States, the European Union, and NATO. These steps have provoked concern among the leadership of Transnistria, as well as criticism from the opposition.