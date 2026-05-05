MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Globalists are dramatically exaggerating Vladimir Zelensky’s importance, seeking to use him as a battering ram against US President Donald Trump, said Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of the "Opposition Platform - For Life" party banned by Kiev, who now heads the "Another Ukraine" movement.

He pointed out that "an information campaign is underway" in the Western media, "which claims that Zelensky is ignoring Trump and plans to end the war without his mediation."

"Thus, the 'bloodthirsty clown,' as expected is being used by globalist forces as a battering ram against Trump. He is being deliberately portrayed as an independent figure, capable of dealing alone with the disaster his criminal policy has plunged the country into. However, the dramatic hype over Zelensky’s importance is nothing but a sign of his handlers throwing a tantrum amid tensions between Europe and the United States," the politician elaborated in an op-ed posted on the movement’s website.

According to Medvedchuk, while "cynical lies are being told about Zelensky having literally tons of Ukraine-made weapons," reports have started to emerge that Washington warned its European allies, including the UK, Poland, Lithuania and Estonia, of potential delays in US weapons supplies due to the need to replenish its own stocks depleted by the Iran war. "Moreover, Reuters has reported that the US decided to withdraw about 5,000 troops from Germany and reduce its military presence in Europe to the 2022 level. This is how Washington plans to punish Europe for a lack of support in the war against Iran," he added.